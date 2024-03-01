Frank Fabra ands one of the key players in Boca Juniors, club in which he has played 228 games and has won eight championships.

The defender is not at his best, but he has the support of the team president, Juan roman riquelmebut the fans do not forgive him anything.

The problem

Since his mistake in the final of the LIbertadores Cup against Fluminense, Fabra has had a bad time. That day he was expelled and damaged the club,

Recently, Fabra was interviewed by TuToScore and said in which club he wanted to retire from football, well, when that time comes.

Frank Fabra, in a match against Palmeiras.

“In Envigado or in Deportivo Cali,” he said, taking into account that the 33-year-old player started with the Antioquia club, and had great numbers in the Valle del Cauca team.

The Colombian's health is not the best in recent days. He has been absent from training due to a bad flu, but it has not been determined what he has and doctors are studying his case.

'TyC Sports' has assured that Fabra underwent tests to rule out dengue fever, a virus that has been roaming around Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital.

Likewise, it was noted that the footballer underwent a PCR test to detect if he is infected by the virus. covid-19, but the result has not been known.

The information indicates that Fabra has a fever, a lot of headache and the doctors are evaluating what is happening to him.

