The France national team faced Netherlands On the second day of this UEFA Euro 2024 and they tied without goals. Group D made up of the aforementioned teams along with Austria and Poland is defined on the last date.
France was superior in attack for much of the 90 minutes, but could not express that advantage in goals. On the contrary, the Netherlands only had one arrival into the rival area where they could convert, but it was annulled by the VAR.
Both teams have the same number of units in the table, those led by Deschamps will face Poland on the last date of the group stage.
With equality in this match and Austria’s victory over Poland, Group D currently positions the Netherlands and France as first and second respectively, both with 4 units. Austria, for its part, has 3 points and Poland is last with no chance of qualifying directly because it did not score any points.
Now, in order to advance to the next phase as first in your area, France must beat Poland. From there, if this result occurs, you must wait to see what happens with the Dutch, if they also win their last match, whoever qualifies first will be the one with the greatest goal difference.
If France wins, and Austria does the same with the Netherlands, it will take first place. If they lose and in the other match the result is equal, they would be left with the same number of points as Austria, therefore, they will achieve second place only if they obtain more goal difference.
#France #Group #Euro
Leave a Reply