Not long ago, the regional Mexican music genre took a very important leap, managing to position some songs in the global top 10 on Spotify and other apps, thanks to Featherweight and his lying down corridos.

Featherweight’s growing popularity on the music scene also brought the common vocabulary from Sinaloa and other parts of the world words like ‘forge’which began to be used more and more because it appeared in the first line of the corrido lying down ‘PRC’.

Most likely the first thing you think is: “‘forge’ is a synonym for build”, commonly used in motivational or political speeches; others will say that it is the blacksmiths who forge metals to give it shape. And yes, they are both correct, but that is not what we are talking about today.

So,what is the use that is usually given to the dialectal variant ‘forjar’ in regions of Mexico such as Sinaloa?

Top amazon promotions.

What does ‘forge’ mean in the PP corrido

According to the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) the word forge could have some of these meanings:

• Give the first shape with the hammer to any piece of metal.

• Especially among masons, manufacturing and training.

• Arch. Roughly revoke with plaster or mortar.

• Build the framework of a floor with joists and vaults or another system.

• Invent, pretend, manufacture. The young woman has forged a thousand lies. U. tc prnl.

Now, let’s break down the first verse of the PRC Featherweight prone corrido for a quick workout.

Will it relate to any of these definitions?

“I get up, take a bath and then I start to forge, it’s poison, upside down, of very good quality. The phones never stop ringing, if it’s not some plebite, it’s because a client wants more.”

As we can observe, this corrido by PP talks about the word forjar in a context not considered among the concepts previously listed, it is an idiom of areas such as Sinaloa and others in the Mexican Republic.

In this case, the connotation of forging is related to ‘arming’ a cigar of marijuana, tobacco or any other dry herb.