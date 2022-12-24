The winter market is just around the corner, and FC Barcelona seems to be one of the teams interested in carrying out market movements after the failure in the Champions League.
Xavi’s men can still turn the season around, as ending the year winning the League and the Cup would be a resounding success after the bad run of titles in recent years.
Regarding sales we can highlight various names. First of all, one of the most obvious, Franck Kessie. The former Milan player arrived in the summer at zero cost after completing several campaigns at a high level in the Italian team, but at Barça he has not yet managed to find his role. Xavi has placed him both inside and as a pivot, but when he enters the pitch he usually shows a much lower level than what the most important insiders such as Pedri, Gavi or Frenkie de Jong can provide.
Another notable name is Memphis DePay. The Dutch player is the team’s sixth striker, and things would have to go awry for him to continue in the ranks of the Blaugrana team. Arsenal and Tottenham are after his services, and in Spain, Sevilla is the best positioned team to achieve the transfer of the former Olympique de Lyon. Juventus also wants it.
Regarding the issue of arrivals, it is necessary to highlight several positions that need reinforcement. First we find the Right sidebecause the level of Héctor Bellerín is not to be a starter, and Xavi Hernández has been converting Koundé or Araújo all season.
The withdrawal of Gerard Piqué has also caused the Catalans to need a central defender to prop up the defense. Josko Gvardiol It seems to be the dream, although everything indicates that if he comes to Spain it will be for Real Madrid.
The possible departure of Franck Kessié would open a gap in the midfield, and the favorite player of the board is Azzedine OunahiMoroccan midfielder for Angers, who has become the great revelation of the World Cup.
The departure of Memphis Depay could cause the team to search, always at low cost, for a substitute center forward. The real goal is to get Youssoufa Moukoko sign a pre-contract with the culés in the same month of January to join in June when his contractual relationship with Borussia Dortmund ends.
