The transfer window with each new season that passes, always increases in interest, proving that the transfers are and always will be one of the biggest spectacles in football.
All clubs worldwide, large or small, try to make the most of the different transfer periods and it is the only means available to be able to reinforce and armor their sports projects through signings. The history of FC Barcelona is not different. After the activation of multiple financial strategies, Barça has moved throughout the transfer market in a rather peculiar way, leaving many fans with the illusion restored and a quite optimistic feeling of practically having a new team, capable of competing correctly.
Joan Laporta Y Mateu Germany they have drawn up a concrete plan to take Barça back to where it deserves to be; the highest positions. In addition to cleaning up the financial coffers of FC Barcelona, Alemany, together with Joan Laporta, have so far been able to fulfill and satisfy almost all the wishes of Xavi Hernández, Barça coach. Despite the financial complications, the culé team managed to sign Christensen, Kessie, Paul Tower, raphinha, Lewandowski Y Jules Koundé. Until now, it has been a great day in the market for a Barça that seems not to finish completely in terms of its purchases and is that according to reports, the incorporation of Marcos Alonso, from Chelsea, would still be missing and another player would also be missing , according to the same declarations of the president of the FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta.
But not everything is color of roses. Barça, despite having signed several important players in the market, would have another problem and it is ‘the same never-ending story’ in terms of LaLiga’s financial FairPlay. In order to register its new players, Barça would have already activated a fourth economic lever but apparently it would not be enough. Barça hopes to be able to release some players to free up wages and to be able to register new players, as well as the modification of some contractual situations of several players. Despite there being a collective fear, everything seems to have a solution very soon.
#Barcelona #register #players
