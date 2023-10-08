Fully charging an electric car at the fast charger, what does that cost with current energy prices?

We have put the energy crisis of last year behind us. Prices have now stabilized and are very different compared to 2022. Ultimately, it is always a snapshot. For example, providers can adjust the controls every quarter, but for now you should not expect the price to increase by tens of cents per kWh again.

How much does fast charging cost?

But what does fast charging actually cost? While petrol stations communicate directly with these columns what the price per liter is, you sometimes have question marks hanging over your head at the charging station. However, you can find out online what you can expect in terms of price per kWh. It is good to know in advance so that you are not faced with any surprises when charging an electric car.

Fast charging in the Netherlands is super easy. In that respect, we are blessed with a beautiful infrastructure. This is certainly not well organized everywhere in the countries around us. Providers such as Fastned, Shell Recharge, TotalEnergies and IONITY have a good network. And don’t forget the Tesla Supercharger, where you can now also charge an electric car from another brand. Although this still occasionally raises eyebrows among Tesla drivers.

We analyze the price of the largest and best-known providers of fast chargers in the Netherlands. For the calculation we assume an electric car with a battery pack of 50 kWh. This way you can immediately see what the difference is between each provider. Useful!

Fastned

A provider that was there early and has now been active in our country operating fast chargers for 10 years. Recognizable by the yellow arches with solar panels on the roof, so that you can always charge dry. Payment is made via a charging card, and at various stations you can now also pay with your debit card using NFC. Ultimately, you want to see the latter with every (fast) charger: then the hassle with various cards is a thing of the past.

Fast charging at Fastned costs in the Netherlands €0.69 per kWh. This is the Standard (Pay-as-you-go) rate. It’s cheaper with subscriptions and the like. For 11.99 euros per month you get a 30% discount on the standard rate.

In each calculation method, for convenience, we assume that the battery is completely empty and that you are going to charge it 100%, i.e. the full 50 kWh. In practice this will never be the case. In the real world, fast charging is between 10% and 80%. Fully charging our fictional 50 kWh electric car costs at Fastned €34.50.

Shell Recharge

The fast chargers of the Shell Recharge networks cost €0.65/kWh. But unlike Fastned, for example, Shell charges 0.35 euro cents transaction costs per charging session. There is a maximum of €7 per month. The current charging rates can also be consulted via the Shell Recharge App.

Fully charging the 50 kWh electric car at Shell Recharge costs this €32.50 euros plus 0.35 euro cents transaction costs. The company’s fast chargers are not only found at gas stations. For example, you can also come across a Shell Recharge in the parking lot of a hardware store. Good to know!

TotalEnergies

At TotalEnergies they don’t look at competition. At least, that’s the impression you get when you look at the prices. They are a lot more expensive compared to the rest. TotalEnergies charges €1.03 per kWh. This would mean that a charge with the 50 kWh EV amounts to: €51.50. A big difference compared to Fastned and Shell.

There is something else special going on with TotalEnergies. The company communicates a price excluding VAT per kWh for the fast chargers. That’s 0.85 cents. If you are going to fast charge, this is not immediately clear. Great for the business driver, but as a private individual you have nothing to do with a price ex VAT. There is a disclaimer that the final price may differ, yes. It’s not very clear.

IONITY

Then the lightning-fast European chargers from IONITY. The fast charging network has never been the cheapest and probably never will be. Fast charging at IONITY makes you puke €0.79 per kWh. More expensive than Fastned and Shell, but cheaper than TotalEnergies.

With an IONITY passport subscription you can charge for 0.59 cents per kWh. This is offset by a monthly fee of €11.99 per month. The 50 kWh EV fast charging costs via the regular rate €39.50 euros.

Tesla Supercharger

The Tesla Supercharger then. The rates can be consulted in the app of the American brand. These are variable. So there is no hard rate. We do share a number of variable rates with you. Please note: these are rates for if you do not have a Tesla, but want to charge at the Supercharger.

We come across rates of €0.39, €0.41 and €0.48. If we take the average and round it up, we arrive at: €0.43 per kWh. This makes Tesla by far the cheapest provider of fast charging in the Netherlands. Charging the 50 kWh EV costs €21.50. A competitive price! With Tesla it is important that you have the brand’s app on your smartphone. This is how you can pay at the Supercharger.

Fast charging at the supermarket

Fast chargers along highways and in strategic locations are now very normal. The next step is fast charging at the supermarket. Not a bad idea at all. You fill your basket and when you return the car is tens of percent loaded.

The rollout of fast chargers at supermarkets is in full swing. However, finding information about locations and prices is not very easy. In 2022, Albert Heijn announced that it would install 120 fast chargers at supermarkets that year alone. However, figuring out where those fast chargers are located is impossible. There is no filter for charging points on the Albert Heijn website. While, for example, a public transport service or photo service is among the filters.

Another large supermarket with fast chargers is Jumbo. Same as Albert Heijn, you cannot filter for fast chargers in the online store finder. And even if you go to a supermarket to fast charge, it is not always clear what it costs. We experienced this ourselves with a Jumbo fast charger at a supermarket in Nieuwegein. We could indeed fast charge, but there was no display to tell us what this would cost.

Lidl then. Basically the same suit and sheet. They say they will come with fast chargers, but it is unclear where exactly and what they would cost. Some Lidls indicate that they have a charger for electric cars, but it is not possible to see in advance whether it is a slow charger or a fast charger. In short, there is still a lot of uncertainty about fast charging at supermarkets in the Netherlands.

Provider Price per kWh Subscription? Price per kWh in combination with subscription Fastned €0.69 per kWh Yes, €11.99 p/m €0.48 per kWh Shell Recharge €0.65 per kWh No – TotalEnergies €1.03 per kWh No – IONITY €0.79 per kWh Yes €11.99 p/m €0.59 per kWh Tesla Supercharger €0.43* per kWh Yes €0.32* per kWh *Tesla works with variable charging prices

Conclusion

These are the current prices of five well-known providers of fast chargers in the Netherlands. Tesla currently has the best credentials in combination, followed by Fastned and then Shell Recharge.

Ultimately, it depends very much on your driving behavior whether you often visit a fast charger or not. The average EV driver will only use the fast charger during a longer car trip or during a holiday. A subscription is less relevant for this group. In any case, it is a lot more affordable compared to last winter’s energy crisis. With rising petrol prices, electric driving is becoming increasingly interesting.

