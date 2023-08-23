Eyal Berkover is in the eye of the storm after, through his account ofTwitter, will accuse comedian actor Alfredo Benavides and former reality boy André Castañeda of relating to minors, even calling them “pedophiles” on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The ex-combatant moved away from local entertainment several years ago, however, he has reappeared for this issue. He knows what he was doing in the next note.

What is Eyal Berkover doing now, after being expelled from the country?

eyal berkoverHe is an Israeli model who became very famous in our country thanks to his participation in competition shows’This is war’and ‘Combat‘. Despite being one of the most beloved reality boys at that time, He had to leave Peru in 2017 after a problem with Migrations. The influencer denounced irregularities in his expulsion process, because he demonstrated that he had been confused with a Venezuelan citizen.

Eyal knew how to obtain great popularity in his native country after that event and was part of various survival and coexistence shows such as ‘Survivor VIP 2019’ and ‘Big brother VIP 2021′.

“Maybe I thought I knew how to start this crazy journey, but also in my dreams I had no idea how it would end… Absolutely the craziest experience of my life. There are no seasons like this one! Survival VIP coming soon on Channel 13!”, wrote the ex-warrior on his social networks, promoting the project.

Berkover has also worked as a model in different advertising campaigns in her native country and is even part of the influencers team of an organization called ‘4il Community’, which collaborates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

“Yesterday the team of influencers and spokespersons from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the main pro-Israel activists went out in an explanation to the world for a day of seminar and tour in the most sensitive places in Israel“, says one of his publications ofinstagram.

Does Eyal know secrets of ‘This is War’ and ‘Combat’?

In the year 2021, ‘Love and Fire’ revealed that Eyal Berkover had contacted the production of the show. In that conversation, the Israeli model offered to speak and reveal some secrets of the famous reality shows ‘Combate’ and ‘This is war’.

“If you want me to speak something, speak to me with silver. If not, I don’t care.” Eyal is heard saying on audio. However, this proposal was rejected by the driver Rodrigo González.

Does Eyal Berkover attack Alfredo Benavides?

eyal berkoverHe stated on his Instagram account that his followers demand that he provide more details about the public complaint he made that involves Alfredo Benavides and André Castañeda, for which he would broadcast on their networks.

“There are people who are going to ask for a plane ticket to leave the country, get ready (…). I live in Israel, my life is here, I work here and I don’t plan to leave here. I think you have to get the truth out of many Rotten, corrupt things and people who do illegal things. The people of Peru deserve good examples on the screens (TV),” he wrote in one of his stories.

What happened to Eyal Berkover and Alfredo Benavides?

eyal berkover surprised netizens after he replied toTell Me Straw on Twitter.The model launched a series of serious accusations about alleged celebrations that André Castañeda and Alfredo Benavides carried out with minors.

“He is a pedophile, he had parties with underage girls, André Castañeda and people from ‘Bienvenida la tarde’. I say this because they invited me when he was ‘friend’ with them. Disgusting, party with many drugs and many drinks. I still don’t know how he has no complaints. Maybe they paid kickbacks,” he wrote.

This pod rotted, Eyal goes with everything against fat Benavides!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZnUC9HVij — Straw (@MeDicenPajita) August 18, 2023



