Haji Wright only spent a short time at Schalke, at least with the professionals. At his first subsequent station in Venlo, things also went anything but good for the young American. In the current season, however, he seems to have found his (current) luck in Denmark.
His time at Schalke 04 was as short as it was unsuccessful: Haji Wright only made seven appearances in the Bundesliga after playing for the Knappen U19 a little less than a year and a half earlier. With 15 hits and twelve assists, he was worlds more successful and influential in his 30 games than with his half goal (was half shot) with the professionals.
The striker, then 20 years old, left the club for good in summer 2019. The previous season he played for the U23 from Königsblau, before that he was on loan to SV Sandhausen for a year. While he played very solidly in the second team of Gelsenkirchen, there was no more space for him in the professional team.
Accordingly, he moved to the Netherlands, where he played for VVV Venlo for one season and thus until last summer. But the same game there too: In the Eredivisie only one goal and one assist in 23 games, for the second team five goals in six games. Again Wright failed to assert himself with the professionals – and that despite an actual guard of 1.93 meters.
However, that has changed over the last few weeks and months, at least for him personally. SönderiyskE is the name of his current club, with which he occupies fifth place in the table in the Danish Super League. The 22-year-old attacker moved to the north of Europe free of charge in August, where he can now revive his strong odds: In the league, for example, he has eight direct goals (seven goals, one assist) in twelve games. In the cup competition, he was also able to score another goal in two games.
Of course you have to put this personally successful time in Denmark in the necessary football context. Presumably, every striker from the Knappen U23 would look good there and regularly get good odds. For Wright, however, it can be an important step towards a slow and gradual but necessary establishment as a professional. Country and club in this regard or not, it is the first station in a first team where the former U23 national player of the USA was able to prevail and show himself.
His contract is initially dated to 2023. With sustained performance, he may even make it into the perspective of a few smaller clubs that in turn play in the more well-known leagues. So he could find his way (back) into the – with all due respect – somewhat more glorious European football – albeit, and this needs to be emphasized, slowly and with effort and patience.
