Stations in Erdogan’s life

Born in 1954 in Istanbul, he graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Commerce at Marmara University.

He assumed the position of head of the Welfare Party in Istanbul in 1985, then as mayor of Istanbul in 1994.

He founded the Justice and Development Party in 2001, to be the lever that brought it to power.

He ascended to rule Turkey in 2004, and at first he was prime minister, then became president with executive powers with the amendment of the country’s political system in 2017.

3 main challenges

The Associated Press considered that there are several mainly internal challenges that faced Erdogan before the end of his term, and may continue with him after his re-election, including:

A severe cost of living crisis that experts blame on the government’s mismanagement of the economy, while Erdoğan believes that low interest rates tame inflation, contrary to traditional economic theory, and pressures the central bank to reverse his view.

Observers considered that Turkey has witnessed criticism regarding the status of public freedoms, a point exploited by the opposition, which threatened to return Ankara to a more democratic path.

Turkey is also reeling from the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces in February, and Erdogan’s government has been criticized for its late and stalled response to the disaster, as well as lax enforcement of building codes that exacerbated the losses.

internal and external reflections

For his part, the expert specializing in Turkish affairs, Karam Saeed, specified in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the repercussions of Erdogan’s victory for a second term on the internal and external levels in a number of points, saying that: