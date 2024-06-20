The England National Team, one of the favorites to win the Euro 2024 with a high range of players of great football quality such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham or Phill Foden, has obtained a disappointing result against Denmark, drawing 1-1 and without showing his best version on the field of play. The team led by Gareth Southgate ends up not responding to the level expected of them both today against Denmark and the other day against Serbia.
With one day left in the group stage, Group C finds itself in an unexpected situation and gives more excitement to a third day that is already eagerly awaiting. On this last day, the matches that will be played will be: England vs Slovenia and Denmark vs Serbia. This is how Group C stands today.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
England
|
4
|
2
|
Denmark
|
2
|
3
|
Slovenia
|
2
|
4
|
Serbia
|
1
-Victory against Slovenia: If England wins against Slovenia, they will add 3 points, reaching a total of 7 points. This would automatically guarantee first place in the group regardless of the result of the match between Denmark and Serbia.
-Draw against Slovenia: If England draws with Slovenia, they will add 1 point, reaching a total of 5 points. In this case, the following scenarios could occur. If Denmark and Serbia tie: England would remain in first place with 5 points, as Denmark would add only 1 point, reaching 3 points, while Serbia would also reach 2 points. If Denmark wins: Denmark would reach 5 points, tying with England. The tiebreaker would depend on the competition criteria (goal difference, goals scored, direct results, etc.). Currently, England have a goal difference of 1 goal and Denmark 0, so England could maintain first place if their goal difference remains superior. If Serbia wins: Serbia would reach 4 points, falling below England, which would remain in first place.
-Defeat against Slovenia: If England loses against Slovenia, they would be left with 4 points. In this case, the following scenarios could occur. If Denmark and Serbia tie: England could still qualify first if Slovenia does not overcome England’s goal difference. Slovenia would reach 5 points, and England would stay with 4 points, like Denmark. If Denmark wins: Denmark would reach 5 points and, if Slovenia also wins, Slovenia would also reach 5 points. England would be in third place with 4 points. If Serbia wins: Serbia would reach 4 points. England and Serbia would be tied on points, but England would need to have a better goal difference to qualify.
To guarantee first place in their group, England need to win their final match against Slovenia. A draw could also be enough, as long as Denmark does not win its match against Serbia by a difference that allows it to surpass England in the tiebreaker criteria. A defeat would seriously complicate England’s chances, leaving them dependent on other results and tiebreakers.
England will have to improve their level of play and secure a victory so as not to depend on combinations of results and thus consolidate their position as leaders of Group C and advance to the next phase with confidence.
