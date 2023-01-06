Eduardo Rabanal He was, at the time, a player of the Peruvian under 23 team that participated in the South American pre-Olympic tournament of the category in 2020. The man from Cajamarca was trained in the minor divisions of Sporting Cristal, but made his debut in the first division with UTC in 2015. At the age of 18 , managed to establish himself as a starter on the right wing of ‘Gavilán’ at the end of the Apertura Tournament.

However, in recent times, the name of Eduardo Rabanal has not resonated in the media because of his football career, but rather because he is the boyfriend of Paula Arias. The leader of “Son Tentación” gave the soccer player exposure in the world of entertainment, as much has been said about their relationship and the alleged role of Rabanal in the orchestra. What is known about the present and future of him in football?

Eduardo Rabanal and Paula Arias maintain a sentimental relationship. Photo: Paula Arias

What happened to Eduardo Rabanal in 2022?

After a season at Carlos Mannucci, where he was a starter almost every time he was on the list, Carlos Stein announced Eduardo Rabanal as one of his reinforcements for the 2022 season. Although on paper he was shaping up to be a starter over Andrés López and Ronaldo Andía He only played one game all year. Stein used a line of 3 in several games, but it was still striking that he did not appear on the list.

In this context, it emerged that Eduardo Rabanal and Paula Arias resumed their romance in October. Throughout the months, there were rumors that the former UTC was now the manager of “Son Tentación”, apart from twists and turns that occurred when they were not together, but were still related due to work issues. Despite all this, the couple closed 2022 happily.

Eduardo Rabanal marking Joao Ortiz in the Mannucci vs. Carlos Stein, the only game he played in 2022. Photo: Mannucci Press

What is Eduardo Rabanal currently doing?

Paula Arias always denied it and remained firm in emphasizing that Eduardo Rabanal was not the manager of her orchestra. At the time there was talk about a possible disintegration of the group, and this was reinforced after the departure of Gustavo Robles, the former manager. However, he himself said that he did not see it feasible for the right-back to dedicate himself to managing “Son Tentación”.

Currently, it is known that Eduardo Rabanal has been working in partnership with Paula Arias in an event production company. His girlfriend said that he was never really away or thought to leave football, but that he suffered an injury that led him to have to undergo surgery and later undergo rehabilitation. In this way, he affirmed that he will return to football in this new season.