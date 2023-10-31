Lionel Messi once again established himself as the winner of the Ballon d’Or, obtaining it for the eighth time in his career and further stretching the advantage over his immediate pursuer, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in second place overall with five balls. In this edition, Erling Haaland took second place and Kylian Mbappé third.
In addition to adding another award to his showcase, the Argentine world champion who plays for Inter Miami in the United States was surprised by the brand that dresses him, Adidas, which decided to pay him a special tribute, with a nod to the NBA. The German firm gave him eight personalized rings, which quickly went viral on social networks.
The eight rings represent the years in which Messi won the Ballon d’Or, and each one has a special meaning which summarizes his sporting and personal life throughout his almost two decades of professional career.
2009: “The Kiss”, for the celebration kissing the loot in the Champions League final against Manchester United.
2010: “Apunta Al Cielo” in homage to his mystical celebration dedicated to his grandmother Celia, which he performs every time he scores a goal.
2011: “GOAT”, being the figure of the best team in history, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.
2012: “91″, for the number of goals in a calendar year, being a historical record.
2015: For obtaining their last Champions League, achieving 4 in total.
2019: For obtaining his last Golden Shoe, 6 in total, being the top winner.
2021: “South American Champion” for winning the Copa América, being the MVP and top scorer.
2023: The three stars, honoring Argentina world champion.
The brand’s objective with the eight rings it gave to Lionel Messi was to compare it with Bill Russell, NBA’s top title winner, who has 11.
