Denmark announced, today, Thursday, that it is looking for a way to deal with the remainder of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine to prevent Covid-19 disease.

A senior WHO official suggested that Denmark give these vaccines to other countries.

Denmark has become the first country to completely stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, while European officials are investigating reports of rare blood clots associated with low platelet counts in some people who received the vaccine in Europe and Britain.

The decision sparked controversy in Denmark over the fate of vaccines.

Opposition parties argue that the authorities should make the vaccine available and leave the decision to citizens to receive it. The government asked health authorities to study this option.

The government serum institute said that Denmark currently has more than 200,000 doses and is expected to receive another 3.5 million doses, according to a prior agreement.

“The government has not yet decided what to do with the purchased AstraZeneca vaccines,” the Danish Ministry of Health said in an emailed statement.