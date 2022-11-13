After announcing Masto’s victory, the Democrats reached the 50th seat, while the Republicans remained at the 49th seat, in the Senate, which is the upper house of the 100-seat Congress, and even if the Red Party wins the remaining seat in Georgia, the majority will go to the Blue Party, as the Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break the tie rule and tip the scales during any vote as Speaker.

what does that mean?

• ABC News: The result means Senate Democrats can breathe a sigh of relief after a volatile mid-term election campaign that underscored the weakness of the party’s grip on power.

• A simple majority in the Senate would give the party the ability to approve judges selected by Biden to fill positions in the district, circuit and supreme courts.

• This will be particularly crucial for Democrats to win new seats on the Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 majority of Conservatives.

• By controlling the Senate, Democrats can reject legislation sent by the House of Representatives that is potentially controlled by Republicans.

• Suspension of Republican plans for the Biden investigation.

• He killed Republican plans to conduct investigations into the activities of the Biden administration and his son Hunter, who had business dealings with Ukraine and China.

• By retaining a simple majority in the Senate, the Democrats will maintain control over the commissions and investigations, as well as prevent any attempts by the Republicans to impeach Biden.

• If Democrats win in Georgia, the majority will increase to 51-49, giving them an additional advantage in passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to advance by a simple majority of votes. Why did the Republicans lose?

• US “The Hill” website: Although the midterm elections posed an existential threat to the majority of Democrats in the Senate, the elections also revealed some of the Republicans’ weaknesses.

• Republican voters in states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona have nominated a string of untested and often controversial candidates at the behest of former President Trump who struggled to keep pace with their Democratic challengers in fundraising and often found themselves grappling with questions about their own history and qualifications.

Voter concern about issues such as abortion rights and election denial stimulated the Democratic base and stopped swing voters in states that Republicans might have won under different circumstances

• In return, Democrats were backed by a slate of battle-tested candidates to overcome the unfriendly political terrain

Political analyst and US Democratic Party member Mahdi Afifi told “Sky News Arabia”:

• Democrats control of the Senate, even if by a small difference, is very important, especially as it has the powers to approve the nominations and appointments of the president in sensitive positions such as the Supreme Constitutional Court, the federal government, ministries and major agreements

• He considered that even if the Republicans win the House of Representatives by a simple majority, as expected, it means that democratic policies will pass

The elections were the biggest evidence of the awareness of the American citizen that the opinion was supportive and supportive of democracy despite the economic conditions and international instability.

The American expert on international affairs, Irina Zuckerman, told Sky News Arabia:

• Democratic control of the Senate was expected because only a third of the Senate was available to seize control.

On top of that, the quality of the Trump-backed candidate for the Senate was very poor, so it was very clear in the Senate that the Republican voter turnout would be low and likely not give much support to these candidates.

• If the Republicans end up taking control of the House, we can expect a congressional stalemate with nothing done and no major legislation passed over the next two years.

• We can also expect the Biden administration to push more executive orders without the Republicans, but they are easy to undo by the next president.

• For example, regarding any nuclear deal with Iran, the Biden administration is unlikely to present it as a treaty to Congress or in any other form, and may try to adopt unilateral policies to avoid congressional oversight

• If all goes as expected, and the Republicans win the House despite differences with the Senate, we can expect many investigations into the Biden administration and his son’s relations with China and others