In the BetPlay 2023-II Tournament, the teams are close to the dispute of the fourth date of the final home runs, with the option of playing the match that will allow them to obtain the title.

As EL TIEMPO had already explained, Cúcuta Deportivo ‘resurrected’ since last year, after having remained without competing for a year. For now, he is able to face two objectives: return to first class and win the Cup. Even if he achieves both feats, he will be able to return to the Copa Libertadores.

As explained by different sports portals, Cúcuta’s aspiration to be in the BetPlay 2024 League is not impossible, considering that it has had a “good streak.” Now he competes for a final in the Colombia Cup, and, if he reaches the last game of the B, he will be able to return to first.

Now, there are only two dates left and it is expected that among the disputes will be Cúcuta Deportivo against Llaneros, on the last day in Villavicencio. Llaneros FC defeated Atlético FC 1-0, now they are very close to the leader, Cúcuta, who previously beat Barranquilla FC.

The Cúcuta Deportivo players celebrate one of the goals. Photo: John Jairo Bonilla/ CEET

According to the standings, Cúcuta Deportivo has 10 points (+3) and Llaneros FC adds 7 points (+2).

For the fifth date, Barranquilla FC will play vs. Llaneros FC on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 pm and Cúcuta Deportivo vs. Atlético FC on Wednesday, November 8, at 4:00 pm

Other analysts have indicated that Cúcuta would have up to three different opportunities to return once and for all to the Betplay League: be the tournament champion, finish second in the annual final or be the best in the general table.

