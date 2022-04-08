The Cruz Azul machine team continues in the fight for the first places in the competition and will seek to improve its position in the remaining matches. The team led by coach Juan Reynoso is in 5th place in the competition with 20 units and has five games left to play.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
If the cement workers want to sneak directly into the Fiesta Grande they need to add a minimum 4 points more than 15 possible. In theory, the task seems simple for Cruz Azul to enter as fourth, however, the remaining matches are not easy at all.
The Machine will be facing: Mazatlán, Chivas, Querétaro, Atlético San Luis and closes with America. The advantage is that neither of these two clubs is in the qualifying phase, being basemen who are not having a good time in the competition.
We are practically talking about the fact that if the sky-blues want to enter the league directly, they need to add 4 more points. Although they will not have to settle and they will have to throw the meat on the grill to be able to dispute the first positions and thus be better positioned in the general.
Until now they are below Pachuca (28), Tigres (26), Puebla (22) and Atlas (22). Their next game is today, when they take to the field of the ‘Kraken’ to face a hurt team from Mazatlan.
#Cruz #Azul #qualify #Liguilla
Leave a Reply