The Cruz Azul Football Club achieved the long-awaited victory against Club León last weekend on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and with this, its hopes of entering the Play-In remain alive, since entering the Liguilla direct is ruled out.
However, it is worth mentioning that they are on the verge of elimination and still need to win their remaining games to try to sneak into the top 10 teams in the competition.
After 14 dates, the La Noria team is still second to last in the standings with 14 points, so they need the 9 of the 9 remaining points they have left to play for.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
At the outset, it must be mentioned that any draw or defeat will have them banished from the final phase, so they need to go all out for the wins and their next rival will be FC Juárez, which is going through a good football moment.
It will be this coming Wednesday, November 1, when the Machine faces the tenth place in the classification, FC Juárez on matchday 15 of Apertura 2023, a date that will be double.
Later they will face Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which is in seventh place with 21 points, and finally, the light blue team will close the regular phase of the tournament against Puebla, which is in 17th place with only 13 points.
#Cruz #Azul #PlayIn