After the first thirteen days of the regular phase of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, the Cruz Azul Football Club is out of the first four places in direct classification to the Liguilla. It must be remembered that the first four places in the general table automatically advance to the quarterfinals and the places from fifth to twelfth will be previously played in a Play-In.
In this way, at this time with thirteen dates disputed, the Celeste Machine is in fifth position in the classification, that is, it is only one place away from entering the 'Big Party'.
At this moment, they have 23 points, the result of seven wins, two draws and four losses and they have a goal difference of 6, after having 17 goals for and 11 against.
The light blue team (23) is below América, Monterrey, Toluca and Tigres UANL, which have 28, 28, 26 and 24 points, respectively. The difference really isn't much, and there are still four games (12 points) left to play.
In this way, the positions will still move a lot until the end of the regular tournament, and the Machine can still drop positions, but it can also aspire to be a leader, everything will depend on its results in its next matches and those of its rivals in the first ones. sites.
That is why the cement team must try to add as many points as possible and their last matches will be against: Monterrey, Puebla, Atlas and Toluca. It is worth mentioning that the matches against the royals and the scarlets will be important to try to take advantage in the first steps of the general table.
