Because of their ability to create community and generate empathy, social networks They radically changed the way we relate to other people. The news generations They were developing a hybrid vocabulary, with English words and creating concepts to represent what did not have a name before. For example, “crush“. But, what does it mean and what is its use in love and social networks.

Other “verbs” also very popular like stalkear, scrollear, shippear and likear and acronyms like LOL, TBH or ILY are already part of the dictionary centennial by excellence. But the speed with which these terms emerge complicates their incorporation outside the digital world that young people in the Generation Y inhabit. And that, the RAE does not like, for something he criticized the use of the term on his Twitter and suggested replacing it with “platonic love.”

What is crush

In the case of crush, his meaning it is not directly linked to the English translation. While the word means crushed, and is sometimes used to describe food shredding or the impact of a car accident, on social media “have a crush“refers directly to” having a crush, “or falling madly in love with someone at first sight. That word is used because the speed of falling in love is quick and explosive, just like a car crash.

The translation of crush is to crush, crush, but in social networks it is synonymous with a crush.

We can have a crash when feeling an outburst towards a person, when there is sexual attraction and tension. Also when we feel we have found our soul mate.

But if that relationship lasts, the crush represents the initial moment nothing more: that of passionate love, strong, excessive and without logical reason. The explosive moment of the first feelings of love, often called the spark or the butterflies in the belly.

Why is crush popular on social media?

The presence of the image as the protagonist and its modification through digital retouching, in addition to the constant search to be “liked” generates new needs in social network users.

Dating apps, for example, as Tamara Tenenbaum explains in her book “The End of Love: Wanting and Fucking in the 21st Century”, were designed with an interface similar to that of video games and their consumption is similar. It is searched and liked without analyzing much, as entertainment.

Dating and social media apps are the fertile ground for new terms like crush.

The constant use of these apps can generate addiction and at the same time anxiety of having several crushes in the person who uses them, even if later they are not going to seek to relate to any of the people that interest them.

In that sense, as in the networks we want many people to like us, that multiplies the chances of being attracted to any of them.