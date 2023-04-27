The León team continues in the fight for a better position in the general table of the Clausura 2023, in addition to continuing in the search for a pass to the grand final of the Concachampions.
So far, those led by the technical director Nicolás Larcamón are in sixth place in the competition with 27 points, and they want to throw all the meat on the grill to win the last game to have a better chance of sneaking directly into the league
So that those from the Bajío enter directly and avoid the playoffs, they need to win their match next Sunday against Tigres, the team they will face on three consecutive occasions in the Concacaf semifinals.
With this victory, La Fiera would reach 30 points, so they would have to light the candle and wait for Pachuca to tie or lose, and for Toluca to lose their respective match.
A draw is not enough for the Lion to be able to enter the next round of the competition directly. Likewise, if Pachuca loses, but if Toluca draws, it is not enough for them either, since the scarlets would arrive with that supposed tie at 30 points, although with a goal difference greater than that of the emeralds.
Without a doubt, a complicated task for the Lion, although not impossible. Now they will do what is in their hands to get the three points and wait for the expected results to come together and thus obtain their ticket to the Big Party.
