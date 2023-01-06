Love, theirs is love! The irreverent Pedro Suárez Vértiz is a rock singer who shone in his best times, but had to put everything aside due to an illness that took away his work tool: his voice. From there, he dedicated himself to writing, which is why he started with an autobiographical book called “I Peter” and currently he is dedicated to sharing messages before each conjunctural event that happens in the Peruvian show business, despite the fact that most of the time he is not well received by the public and they turn their backs on him.

However, there is a special person who never denied him anything and that is his wife, Cynthia Martinez, who continues to dedicate his entire life with the same love as when they fell in love. The couple always stands out for being a very consolidated family, which, as the premise that the priest reads on the day of the religious marriage says, has known how to maintain itself in love, in health, in poverty even more. In the composer’s words, much is said about her but little is known about her. Therefore, below we will detail everything related to the muse of the interpreter of “Cuéntame”.

How was the love story of Cinthya Martínez and Pedro Suárez Vértiz?

The beginning of the romance is something that all followers of Pedro Suárez Vértiz know. It was the year 1991 and the main voice of Sand HashAt that time, he went to live at the parents’ house of a friend of his who had traveled. A young woman Cynthia Martinez was visiting the neighbor of the family that was hosting the composer and they met: “ I will never stop being grateful for having met you walking in Miraflores in 1991 from that same week to this day we were never separated again ”.

In December of that same time, the businesswoman asked him to formalize their relationship and that was the case. At 18 years old. Some time later, in 1994, the couple was already expecting their first baby. The writer revealed in an interview: “ We got married eight months pregnant in 1994 by civil , and the religious marriage was in 2000 with two children. The third child was born with all the papers in order”. Joy and responsibilities were arriving with their descendants Maria Jose Suarez Vertiz Martinez, Salvador Suarez Vertiz Martinez Y Tomas Suarez Vertiz Martinezgradually.

The couple takes a difference of six years in age and one of the musical dedications that Pedro Suárez Vértiz made to his wife Cynthia Martinez it was “China wife”. It should be noted that when the artist saw his current partner for the first time, she was just a schoolgirl, while the interpreter of “I forgot” was already a rockstar who captivated the fan in love with him.

How does Cinthya Martínez battle with Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s illness?

The singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz was always characterized by having an artistic career without any scandal. However, in 2011 unprecedented images of the musician began to circulate performing his best-known hits without being able to pronounce the lyrics well. At first it began to be speculated that he went to concerts drunk or drugged, until the artist came out to clarify that he was losing his voice thanks to a degenerative disease.

What does the writer have? Apparently, he suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it was a very strong impact not only for him, who works with his voice, but also for his loved ones who have battled this disease for many years. His wife Cynthia Martinez It is his fundamental support, since he has not left him for a single day. This is how the artist thanked him for his love and dedication: “ Cynthia Martínez Turner, you are the love of my life. And if my disease gave me a gift, it is to verify it every 10 seconds during the 24 hours of the day. I love you more than anything, Cynthia, my wife, and I will continue to do so for 100 more lives.”

This publication was from his Facebook in 2019. However, this would not be the only letter that the musician Pedro Suárez Vértiz dedicates to his life partner Cynthia Martinez every time he can. For obvious reasons, the keys of a computer or the screen of a smartphone are the best communication channel that the author of “One wine, one beer” has.

Cinthya Martínez and Pedro Suárez Vértiz have been married for more than 31 years. Photo: Cinthya Martinez/Instagram

What does Cinthya Martínez do and how many years has she been with Pedro Suárez?

His full name is Cynthya Martinez Turner. He has always had a comfortable position, since he studied his first years of college in Miami, United States, but in 1985 he arrived in Peru to continue in a private institution. According to his LinkedIn profile, he does not specify where he did his higher studies, but it is understood that they were in the area of ​​Communications, since his work was always related to that area.

Cinthya Martínez has her business. Photo: Cinthya Martinez/Instagram

One of the most outstanding was her work as a sales executive and commercial executive. In addition, she was the APEC coordinator for the Canadian Embassy. In 2019, she was the creator of the musical Pedro Suárez-Vértiz “Tell me”in honor of her husband. Currently, she owns her own business called Endal, which sells handmade women’s accessories.

The couple made up of Pedro Suárez Vértiz and Cynthia Martinez He has been together for more than 31 years, but as a husband before the law the number varies to almost 29.

Pedro Suárez Vértiz praises his wife Cinthya

Through his social networks, Pedro Suárez Vértiz constantly talks about how he fell in love with Cynthia Martinez. In one of his last publications, the artist recounted his illness also affected the life of his wife.

“Thank you for always being by my side, Cynthia. For taking care of me and never making me feel like I’m not the same as before. Everyone likes me, of course, because they don’t carry what you carry. He’s a lad you never count on, and I admire you for that. What a journey, right?, love. It bothers me a lot that I took such care of myself. Never come home drunk. Never disappear. Not even say dirty words or raise your voice. And look what I come up with. What bothers me the most about my physical situation is that my restrictions are yours too, and that is unfair,” she wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

Pedro Suárez dedicates a message to his wife. Photo: Facebook capture

What does Cinthya Martínez think of Pedro Suárez Vértiz?

The Magaly Medina program interviewed in 2020 a Cynthia Martinez about the entire artistic career of her husband Pedro Suárez Vértiz. As is known, the couple has always been stable, despite their problems that increased with the illness crisis of the interpreter of “Como las mariposas”.