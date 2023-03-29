One of the novels that marked the childhood of hundreds of children —now adults— is, without a doubt, “Hurrah for the children!”. The Televisa production enchanted viewers during the early 2000s. The students of the teacher ‘Lupita’ from the Patria Unida school lived adventures in their day-to-day life, and tastes were born among classmates.

A character who was characterized by feeling a sincere attraction towards one of her friends was good angelinterpreted by Christian Stanley. Despite constant denials from Simoneta Molina, he was still a noble boy. Next, we will tell you what happened to the life of the boy who conquered hundreds of viewers.

What happened to Christian Stanley after the novel?

After his performance in the Mexican telenovela, Stanley participated in productions such as “Against all odds” and programs like “La rosa de Guadalupe” and “As the saying goes”. In addition, she appeared in commercials.

It should be noted that, at the age of 7, the Mexican actor gave the casting for a new children’s soap opera Televisa. Although his father did not agree with him running, his mother supported him, according to what she told on the YouTube channel of Daniela Aedo. Ultimately, she played the good boy we all remember.

In 2017, he graduated from the university with a degree in Public Accounting and currently works as an auditor. Currently, he is 28 years old and has more than 67,000 followers on instagrama network where he shares photos of his trips and looks.

This is what Christian Stanley looks like today

Photo posted on Christian Stanley’s Instagram account in February. Photo: Instagram capture/@christianstanley.ot

“Long live the children!”: cast