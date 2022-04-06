The @TigresOfficial took the top!!

This is how the General Table of the #GritaMéxicoC22 at the moment:

Where is your team?

Sign up now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and receive a $400 gift! ? https://t.co/zKScgtX1Wh pic.twitter.com/Mp8n22l8OT

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 4, 2022