The Chivas team is submerged in a deep crisis from which it is difficult for them to come out. Despite the red numbers obtained in the past and present tournament, the board has full confidence in coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, who will seek to put the rojiblancos in the fight for a ticket to the league.
The Guadalajara team is positioned in 13th place in the competition with 13 units, that is, outside the qualifying zone and playoffs. Although it is true that it seems a complicated task to enter directly, there are no impossible ones.
Since in previous tournaments fourth place was secured with 24 units, the Sacred Flock needs win at least 4 games of the remaining 6. That is, get 12 points to be able to sneak in as fourth in the competition. Or else, win 3 and add a tie, although they would remain in the playoff line and elimination.
However, the task will not be easy. Chivas’ next rivals are: Toluca, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Tijuana, Pumas and Necaxa, all better positioned than the rojiblanco team.
One of the advantages for the people of Guadalajara is that for matchday 15 and 16, respectively, since they will play these two consecutive home games against Tijuana and Pumas. On the other hand, the game that is expected to be more complicated is against Cruz Azul, who is in fourth place with 20 points.
This is the scenario for Chivas can enter directly to the Clausura league. Although it will be complicated by the level of play shown in each game, there is hope to enter the Big Party directly. Do you think that the chiverío will be able to sneak into the top four at the last minute?
