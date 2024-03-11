Club América took advantage in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara with a 3-0 victory, last Wednesday night, March 6 at the Akron Stadium.
With three away goals and a three-goal advantage on aggregate, the seven-time Concachampions champions are very close to reaching the quarterfinals, however, the Rebaño Sagrado will seek to avoid it and for that they will need to win by four goals difference to advance directly, since, in case of winning by only three goals, the tiebreaker criteria would be overtime and, if necessary, penalties.
That is to say, the tie-breaking criterion of away goals is not valid in this edition, so any overall tie will give way to extra time and if the tie remains, the penalty shootout will follow.
In this way, the red and white team does not have many options and to advance they need to win by at least three goals to extend the series to extra time or penalties, otherwise any defeat, draw or victory by less than three goals will leave them out of the continental competition.
For their part, the Águilas only require any win, draw or defeat by less than three goals to advance directly to the quarterfinals and face the winner of the key among New England Revolution and Alajuelense Sports League.
“Just as they came to win here 3-0, we can also do it in the second leg, hope dies last, we have a very important game at home also on Saturday in the league and then of course, we will focus again on the second leg,” said number 14.
The return match will be this Wednesday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.
