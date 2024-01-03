More than two months have passed since the last broadcast of the humorous program 'Jirón del humor', a Latina space that proposed bringing back the traveling comedians to television, those of the old and new generation. Everything seemed to be going well with the format, but surprisingly some of its members revealed that the show would no longer continue on the screens and that they were informed of this a few days after the last episode. After this, many wonder what happened to its main figure, Chino Risas. In this note, we tell you more details about what became of the artist.

Why was 'Jirón del humo' cancelled?

It was a great surprise that in October 2023 it was announced that 'Scrap of humour' It would no longer record any more programs nor would it be broadcast by Latina. After the news, some of the cast members came out to speak out and respond about the reasons for the unexpected end of this humorous space, just months after it premiered on national TV.

For his part, the 'Pato' Ovalle He told Trome that the decision was due to an economic issue:“There is no money, it is a harsh reality. There were no sponsorships, there is a strong recession in the country and that means that people are not investing”. Along the same lines, the model Dorita Orbegoso supported what her partner said and, in addition, that the channel itself had put some obstacles in the matter of sponsorship.

What does Chino Risas do after the cancellation of 'Jirón del humo'?

The popular Chino Risas was the main image of the missing program 'Scrap of humour', he was summoned to lead a group of well-known and new generation traveling comedians. After several months of broadcast, the comedy format did not continue and all its members stopped appearing on television.

Despite this situation, Chino Risas continues to work alongside the characters who accompanied him during his time on the open signal. For this reason, he continues to upload videos on his YouTube channel, as humorous sketches. Likewise, he continues with his presentations and shows in various parts of Peru.



