He Chelsea comes from playing an intense match against a Brentford that he is not having the best season, but that in this second round, after recovering some important players such as Ivan Toney, is getting much better results. If we combine this with the fact that Chelsea is not at its best either, although it is known that it is a team under construction and that it plans for the future, we had a match where no one was able to prevail, and between the efforts of the Beesa team that fights everything, and the quality of the players Bluesit was a 2-2 draw in a great commitment.
After this, the Chelsea remains in the middle of the table, although losing an important bullet, since of the twelve games that remained in Premier Leaguesix are against teams above them, and six against clubs below them, therefore, unfortunately they have already let go of important points against teams that are at the bottom of the table.
What games do Chelsea have left?
The team of Mauricio Pochettino It's not going to be easy at all between now and the end of the season, and with eleven games left in the league, there are still rivals of the caliber of Arsenal, Newcastle, United, Brighton either Aston Villa. Although in contrast, they also have rivals who are quite bad this year such as Bournemouthhe Sheffield United, Burnley either Nottingham Forest, teams in relegation, or that flirt with it. And as a deceptive team, they are left with Evertonwho although they have not won many fewer games, the reduction in points has them below them.
Therefore, and to continue with the previous statistics, at Chelsea They have five games left against teams supposedly worse than them and six against teams better than them on paper. Being the squad that it is, they should get 15 points against worse teams, and due to their history as an entity, they should not lose all the points against the six best teams.
What do they need to overcome United?
He Chelsea It has 36 points right now, and Europe closes it on United with 44. They are 8 points away from qualifying for some European competition, and based on the calculations made before, at least, they would end up with 15 more points, which is equal to 51 points. If we assume, on the low side, that they only get 6 points out of the 18 possible among the other 6 teams, 57 points. Therefore, United would have to win a maximum of 12 more points, or what is the same, 4 wins in 12 games.
Option B?
Despite what was explained before, not everything is bad news in the field of Chelsea, and they still have an ace up their sleeve to qualify for Europe. In England, the winner of the FA Cupalso qualifies for Europe, therefore, and being still alive with their match against Leicesterby winning the cup they could see themselves classified for next year and thus be able to improve this year's records.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Chelsea #enter #European #positions #draw #Brentford #Premier #League
Leave a Reply