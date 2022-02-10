Cathy Saenz She is remembered for having been the producer of successful television reality shows such as This is war and Combate; however, not many know that she is now, in part, responsible for the overwhelming success of the show Talking lame, hosted by comedians George Moon Y Ricardo Mendoza.

Cathy Sáenz’s link with Speaking lame

It turns out that the popular ‘Mamacha’ is part of the production team of the black comedy show that takes place in person at the Canout Theater and is published on Sundays at 9:00 pm on YouTube. This was confirmed in January 2022, when the director appeared in an interview offered by the animators for the program Punto final de Latina.

In said report, Cathy Sáenz detailed to the reporter that it could not be recorded with George Moon Y Ricardo Mendoza in the street because of the ruckus that was caused every time people saw them in person.

Regarding this, Luna indicated “(Life) has changed a lot; It had already changed a lot the first year. We couldn’t go out together, there were people who stopped, stopped in traffic and got out of their car for a photo.

The revealing confession of Cathy Sáenz in Speaking balls

In mid-January, Cathy Sáenz appeared as a special guest on talking shit and surprised Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza with a revealing confession about one of his great fantasies.

“Tell me an unspeakable fantasy”, read Cathy Sáenz on a small piece of paper, to later express “I would like to record a sex scene”.

What is Speaking balls?

Talking balls is a black comedy show which has Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza as drivers. It started as a YouTube channel and later moved to face-to-face at the Canout Theater.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, hosts of the program Speaking balls. Photo: Instagram

Miguel Barraza harshly criticized Speaking Huevadas

Despite the success it has had in recent weeks, Hablando Huevadas also has its detractors and one of them seems to be Miguel Barraza. The popular “Chato” hit both Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza with a stick by stating that both lack humility.

“I admire young people, but what they lack and we have plenty of is humility. They already believe that they have won heaven, the world. No, brother, you have to suffer as we have suffered and that people applaud you as soon as you go on stage. I have said, ”he indicated for La República.

Miguel Barraza headed against Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza. Photo: Diffusion/Instagram

How much does a ticket cost to see Speaking Eggs?

The Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza show has become very popular among comedy lovers. The comedians present Talking balls at the Canout Theater with a large audience.

The tickets for their latest presentations have ranged between S/ 70 and S/ 180. However, ticket packages can also be purchased:

Pack – 2 Tickets – Golden Central (S/ 210 each) + Meet & Greet: S/ 420

Pack – 2 Tickets – Golden Lateral (S/ 180 each): S/ 360

Pack – 2 Tickets – VIP (S/ 150 each) : S/ 300

Pack – 2 Tickets – General (S/ 70 each): S/ 140

Individual VIP ticket (separate seats): S/ 150

General individual ticket (separate seats): S/ 70

Golden Lateral individual ticket (separate seats): S/ 180