Richard Acuña finds himself in the eye of the storm after Camila Ganoza, his ex-partner and mother of his best daughter, came out to publicly denounce that the Peruvian politician does not comply with the monthly maintenance that corresponds to him. On the night of April 10, the woman visited the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” and she told exclusively everything she has experienced since she separated from the former congressman. Despite this, he has made it clear that the most important thing for her will always be the health and well-being of her little girl. In the following note, she learns more about the trujillana.

Who is Camila Ganoza?

Camila Ganoza is a 29-year-old model from Trujillo. Although her name was already known in her hometown due to her profession, her long relationship with Richard Acuna made dozens of headlines in all parts of the country. In 2015, the couple enlarged the family and welcomed their little daughter with open arms. However, the love between them did not last and they announced their separation just one year after the birth of their conceited.

Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza met when she was 19 years old and he was approximately 27. Photo: archive

What does Camila Ganoza work on?

According to the information provided on his Instagram profile, Camila Ganoza She currently owns three businesses. The first corresponds to a tote bag business called MADE the brand. In this, he offers personalized bags for anyone who wants to have something unique and different.

Camila Ganoza has three businesses. Photo: Instagram

Similarly, it manages the Talegga brand. According to the publications it makes, it is a store specializing in straw handbags of different models and colors, as well as handmade earrings.

Camila Ganoza has three businesses. Photo: Instagram

Finally, he promotes the Pegatinas by Candela store, a business he started in February 2023 with the help of his daughter. As her name says, they offer stickers of different models and sizes. “With the help of my mom, I’m doing my first sticker business. Part of the money raised will be donated for dogs,” her profile description reads.

Camila Ganoza has 3 businesses. Photo: Instagram

Are Camila Ganoza and Magaly Medina friends?

After the strong revelations and complaint by Camila Ganoza against her ex Richard Acuña in the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, a photo of the “Urraca” with the ex-partner at an event went viral on social networks. Given this, users questioned the link that these two had.

“It was Camila’s baby shower, it was the first time I had seen her. Richard Acuña invited us (her husband and her). We were by chance for the Perol party. I think it takes place during the sailor contest there in Trujillo. We meet in a restaurant. Richard knew my husband, and he invited me and another couple who were with us. We decided to go. He invited us for a while. My husband insisted, because he has known Richard for a long time, ”she clarified. Magaly Medina.