When searching for manga and anime, especially looking for series like Boku no hero academia (My hero academia), or Boku Dake ga Inai Machi (Erased), sometimes another term sneaks in: Boku no Pico. What does it mean?

Here it should be noted that the literal translation from Japanese is ‘My Peak’, and is a direct allusion to the protagonist. It’s about a young man named Peak, which appears in an anime that comprises only three OVAs.

What Boku no Pico actually means

Originally, this series began its publication in September 2006 with its first OVA. The second came out in April 2007, and its name was Piko to Chico.

The third and last was published in October 2008, and became known as Piko & CoCo & Chico. In each of them a character appears who joins the plot. Since then little has been heard about a continuation of the story, which also got a manga.

Boku no Pico returns, remastered in HD and more wicked

For what reason? This has to do with what it means Boku no Pico for some people. To begin with, it is a series that shows the sexual awakening of a group of young men, including relationships.

It is a work that belongs to the genre shotacon, and according to its producer, Seiji kaneko, one of the first to take it into account. This implies attraction to young preadolescents or puberts of the male gender. It is a taboo subject for many.

A series that handled a very sensitive issue

The fact is that this anime was also controversial because in its first OVA there is a relationship between Peak and an older person. Let’s say that the team in charge handled the story taking into account an issue that is still very controversial today.

In the later installments the relationships are between young people of more or less the same age. The most problematic content focuses on the original, which precisely gives its name to the entire series.

The study by Boku no Pico it is Natural High, a company that is only known for having work in Boku no Pico and its aftermath. Beyond that he just has another OVA from a different series, and Peak: My Little Summer Story.

The latter is a new version of the first installment, but with content edited and removed to make it more suitable for those under 18 years of age. Although this has not changed what the series means to many people.

The above is the reason why this anime, unlike others of the genre hentai, do not comment so openly. Yes, it has a theme LGBT + which is according to the current time.

The yaoi it is a well-known and popular form of expression in manga. But when it involves pre-teens and the relationship of one of them with someone older is very problematic. Perhaps for the same reason the first OVA got another version some years later.

At present, and unlike other productions, it does not seem that this franchise has any future delivery. It seems impossible that he can deviate from his legacy. What does exist is a remastered version.



