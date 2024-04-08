After what was the long and tedious trip to Potosí (Bolivia), where they drew goalless againstNationalin his debut for the South American Cup 2024,Boca Juniors had to turn the page quickly and focus on the final stretch of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup 2024looking to get into the eliminatory playoffs to aspire for the title.
Although he still has a match (vs Students), Mouth I needed to beat Newell's Old Boys in Rosario to reduce the margin of error. And the Xeneize correctly fulfilled its objective by winning 1-3 thanks to the goals of Christian Medina,Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenondespite the discount of Julian Fernandez. In this way, the blue and gold box remains in fourth position in the Zone B with 22 points, since Defense and Justice He also won his respective commitment to be in third with 23 units.
Now, “Xeneize” was in a good position, since in addition to the pending match against “Pincha” they still have the last day of the regular phase against Godoy Cruz. We review probabilities.
Boca is very close to progressing to the quarterfinals of the League Cup: it depends on itself to get into the top four and with winning against Godoy Cruz or Estudiantes, no one could leave him out. If you do not succeed in either of the two, it will depend on other results and you would have to start grabbing the calculator, but taking out 3 units Qualification for the playoffs will be assured.
If Boca loses in La Plata and beats Godoy Cruz, they will end up with 25 points and will be unattainable for Racing and Newell's. As on the last date, Estudiantes (winning against Boca they would be 24) will play against Lanús, who is 23, one of the two will not be able to catch up.
