The final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca and Fluminense ended in the worst way for the Argentine team as it was defeated 2-1 in overtime and did not allow them to win the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores in their history. Faced with this situation, after the return of the Xeneize delegation to Argentina, Jorge Almirón decided to step aside and resign along with his entire coaching staff.
More news about Boca
This was news that took the Boca world by surprise since the 52-year-old coach had a contract until the end of the season and continued with the goal of qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, that of 2024, so we will review what he needs the blue and gold outfit to achieve it.
Option 1: Win the Argentine Cup
“Xeneize” is in the semifinals of the tournament, where it will play against Estudiantes de La Plata, on a day and time to be confirmed. The other crossing is San Lorenzo-Defensa y Justicia, so the four teams that continue fighting in the most federal tournament in the country play in the First Division.
Option 2: Win the League Cup
It is 11th out of 14th in its Zone, B, with one game less than most teams, since it must face San Lorenzo next Wednesday. The first 4 qualify 4th, so it is very complicated. It has 11 units, and so far the last classified in its area has 18.
Option 3: By Annual Table
They are 9th in that table, 3 points behind the 4th, last classified, although with one less game, so if they beat San Lorenzo they will equal that line. For now it is in the qualification zone for the Copa Sudamericana.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Boca #qualify #Copa #Libertadores