🏆🇦🇷 Boca’s options to CLASSIFY the Copa Libertadores 2024:

➜ Win the Argentine Cup: They are in the Semifinals and face Estudiantes.

➜ Win the League Cup: They are 11th/14th in their Zone with one game less, the first 4 qualify for 4th.

➜ Annual Table: It is 9th… pic.twitter.com/b0AViwucLY

