The defeat against Fluminense in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores by 2-1, and in extra time, changed the panorama of Xeneize from one day to the next so that it went from being a total joy to an existential crisis in the club since qualification for the next edition of the highest international tournament in South American football is not guaranteed and the Ribera club has the obligation to participate at least.
On the other hand, it must be noted that Boca has already been eliminated from the League Cup and will not be able to compete for the title and this means that it will not achieve any local league title after also being very far away in the Professional League. . Then, without the possibility of lifting the Copa Libertadores and any local tournament, there are only two possibilities left to enter the highest CONMEBOL competition: the Argentine Cup and the annual table.
The most “accessible” path is the Argentine Cup since it is in the semifinals waiting for the duel against Estudiantes that will be next Wednesday, November 22. This tournament grants a direct ticket to the group stage of the 2024 edition of the Cup, so winning it would guarantee participation. While the other possibility is to enter through the annual Argentine soccer table. There are 3 teams that qualify through this route and and that San Lorenzo and Estudiantes do not add three on Matchday 14 of the League Cup either.
In the event that none of these situations are resolved in favor of Boca, there remains a small possibility but it is more complex since it does not depend on itself. It needs River (already classified as champion of the LPF) or one of the teams mentioned above, and that are above the Ribera. Furthermore, in the event that they are eliminated in the semifinals of the Argentine Cup, they would need Estudiantes or San Lorenzo to win the tournament to free up another spot for Libertadores 2024.
For now, participation in the Copa Sudamericana was assured but in Boca that is not enough and they still have to fight to enter the highest tournament in South American soccer.
