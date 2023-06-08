If you have never heard a run lying down and you live in Mexico, surely you will want to do it at least to understand the current context of the Mexican regional, in where lyrics and ‘warlike’ dances aboundan increasingly popular expression whose success began in Sinaloa and other sectors of the world.

If you clicked and got to this point, you probably don’t know either what does ‘warlike’ meana word used in such a variety of ways that it could confuse you, as many do. different connotations of ‘mother’ or ‘güey’.

According to Royal Academy of the Spanish League (RAE) the expression ‘warlike’ means “Warrior (‖ pertaining to war)”, meaning nothing close to its current usage.

The great explosion of the lying down corridos has made words, until not long ago ingrained in certain sectors of the population of our country, gain popularity, especially among the youngest. The usual consumers of the musical subgenre.

One of them is ‘warlike’, which in the streets of Sinaloa usually has a use that is totally different from what is described in the RAE. It can be synonymous with beautiful, ugly, good, bad, among other possible meanings.

Featherweights, the ‘guilty’ of the war?

Peso Pluma is a prominent Mexican artist who has managed to captivate the public with his unique style that fuses corridos tumados with trap. His growing popularity has led to his music being heard everywhere, even surpassing well-known international artists on platforms like Spotify.

Here are some interesting facts about Featherweight and his dizzying rise in the music industry.

Featherweight Personal Data:

• Birth name: Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija

• Stage name: Featherweight

• Nickname: “The Double P”

• Place of birth: Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

• Mexican nationality

• Birthday: June 15

• Year of birth: 1999

• Age: 23 years

• Musical genre: Mexican regional music and lying down corridos

• Records: “Oh and what?” (2020) and “Side Effects” (2021)

• Social networks: Instagram: @esopluma, YouTube: @pesopluma99, TikTok: therealpesopluma, Spotify: Featherweight, Twitter: @_PesoPluma

His career took off from the release of his first live album titled “Disco en Vivo” in February 2020, followed by his studio album “Ah y Qué?” in April of the same year. Since then, he has continued to work on new projects and successful collaborations.

In 2022, Featherweight achieved great recognition with his song “El Belicón”in collaboration with Raúl Vega, which sold 480 thousand copies in the United States and obtained eight platinum certifications.

Subsequently, he has collaborated with other notable artists such as Nicki Nicole, Becky G and producer Ovy on the Drums, further cementing his position in the music scene.