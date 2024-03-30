The Bundesliga is a great spectacle for all football fans. This season, the Bayer Leverkusen decided to take over the lead of the competition several dates ago, leaving its escorts with a huge difference in points, however, mathematically everything could change.
Matchday number 27 has left many emotions and begins to lead the championship. Currently, the leader of the tournament is the team of Xabi AlonsoBayer Leverkusen, who accumulates 73 points taking 13 points advantage over his immediate pursuer, and around twenty points to those located in third, fourth and fifth place.
Without a doubt, the victory over the hour before TSG Hoffenheim It is a match to consider who should be the just champion, added to the defeat of the Bayern Munich before his classic, the Borussia Dortmundthe current leader and owner of the Bundesliga managed to extend his lead, despite this, there are still chances that this could change, although it is very complicated.
There are still 7 games left in play, that is, 21 points. To ensure they lift the cup for the first time at the end of the season and ratify the enormous season that those led by Xavi Alonso have had, they must win at least 8 points. This would mean 2 wins and 2 draws, or 3 wins.
The only thing that could change the panorama of this Bundesliga is if the team led by Thomas Tuchel technically wins all their matches from now on, which, although not impossible, is really difficult to happen.
