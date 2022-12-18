The slaughter of the pig is very important to study leísmo. What does bacon have to do with grammar? The answer can be found in the Sew, pronounce yourself Sewacronym for Corpus Oral y Sonoro del Español Rural, the project to find out how the elderly people of the towns speak that was started in 1990 by the philologist Ines Fernandez-Ordonez, Professor of Spanish Language at the Autonomous University of Madrid and member of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE). There are now 31 years of surveys in which, accompanied by students and colleagues, they have traveled almost all the provinces of Spain, adding up to 1,910 hours of recording talks with 2,960 residents, with an average age of 74, with whom they talk about their daily affairs: animals, parties, family, hunting, the mountains or the weather. An excerpt from that Herculean work is collected in the book as they say in my town (Footer), which shows, with texts by 12 authors, some examples of these linguistic tastings.

“This book was born as a gift,” says Fernández-Ordóñez in a room at the Ramon Menendez Pidal Foundation, the house in Madrid where the Galician philologist and historian lived and worked. “The day I turned 60 years old [17 de diciembre de 2021] Several former students who were in different places made me a video call to tell me that they had decided to publish a book for the dissemination of Sewing ”. Three have been the editors: Ana Estrada Arráez, professor of Spanish linguistics at the Complutense University of Madrid; Beatriz Martín Izquierdo, graduate in Hispanic philology, and Carlota de Benito Moreno, professor of Ibero-Roman linguistics at the University of Zurich and author of the blog It slips from my tongue. The prologue and the tricky chapter on leísmo, laísmo and loísmo were reserved for the honoree.

The genesis of El Coser dates back to when Fernández-Ordóñez began teaching dialectology (the study of varieties of Spanish). “The bibliography that existed was old to be able to study the rural language”, the one that interested him. So he began to organize practices in the field in which “people were made to talk in relaxed conversations, without leading them to do anything, to see, for example, how they used pronouns.” “They had to be talks about knowledge that they had and that was different from that of the populations of the cities. We saw right away that there were many grammatical variants that were not studied and the idea of ​​systematic recording arose.

The Coser website includes maps with the names of the towns in which they have worked, photographs; there are the “dialect samples”, what has been investigated: the use of possessives, agreement, negation, adverbs… And the jewel in the crown: the sound files in which, for example, a neighbor from Medina can be heard Sidonia (Cádiz) to talk about the nicknames that were used in his town: “They called my brother El Pescaílla because my father sold fish”.

A scientific work that, with the motto of “describe without judging”, as the book points out, tries to “contribute to banish prejudices against rural languages, considered worse without any foundation”. One of the chapters is dedicated to the word así (and its varieties asín and ansí), “which at the time could have been correct, but today they are not recommended; I don’t care if something is incorrect, what interests me is to know why it is said”, adds Fernández-Ordóñez. On so (adverb with a marked Andalusian character), Carlota de Benito explains that the mechanism by which that -n is added “is also in other words that did succeed, such as winter, which, in reality, adjusted to its etymology should be winter”; that’s why bears hibernate and not winter. “While the word ansí was not always considered as belonging to less educated speakers. Cervantes used it in the Quixote even in the mouth of a viceroy”, it is noted in the book. Ansí went out of fashion in the 18th century and fell into the bag of incorrect words.

Fernández-Ordóñez, a specialist in peninsular medieval texts, points to the changing case of laísmo and leísmo, “which were recommended by the Academy until the 19th century, but then it changed its opinion”. “Now leísmo is accepted because it is very widespread, it has spread to speakers from areas that were not previously leís, such as Andalusia.” As for the laísmo, which is so common to hear on television programs, “is in the oral language even of university students, are they uneducated for this reason?”, he wonders. “We are prejudiced with linguistic forms that do not coincide with ours.”

Beatriz Martín Izquierdo recounts, in a telephone conversation, how they worked on the ground to get the Coser harvest each year: “They tried to record in the chosen province audios lasting at least 45 minutes each.” When they arrived in a town there was no room for shyness: “The first person you saw you talked to, if you couldn’t, you went to another, but we weren’t looking for someone who was cultured.” The difficulties could come more from doing the surveys in the street, “with the noise of cars, barking dogs, bells or people approaching”. The neighbors were “in general friendly” and showed that hospitality towards the stranger with whom the thread that leads to “getting him to eat everything” sticks.

A resident of the Pontevedra town of Gresande (Lalín) chats with Inés Fernández-Ordóñez (in the center) and two students, Diego García and Claudia González in October 2017. JOSÉ MUGÜERZA / SEW PROJECT

The volume mentions linguistic phenomena in the bilingual areas of the Peninsula, “in which when speaking in Spanish, aspects of their mother tongue are transferred to them,” adds Fernández-Ordóñez. A classic in Catalan-speaking areas is that use of the verb to have that shocks the rest so much: “There were many students”, which, properly said, is “to make the direct object in existential expressions agree with the verb to have”. As logic dictates, in those territories “there is mutual interference” between both languages.

Another chapter is dedicated to the phenomenon of the paragoge, which they studied in the Canary Islands and consists of adding an -ea to some nouns and infinitives ending in -r. A custom that in other places sounds like a game, like humor (like saying habere for having). After much asking, they finally found the Rosetta stone of the paragoge in the Tenerife municipality of La Victoria de Acentejo: Pedro the one from the cantina, an 81-year-old man who, when asked if that was his name, replied: “Servidore”.

Inés Fernández-Ordóñez, in the garden of the Menéndez Pidal Foundation in Madrid. alvaro garcia

At the other end of the country there is that variation in verb tenses so characteristic of the Basques that leads them to say: “If I had (instead of had or had) money, I would buy a house.” Enrique Pato, who dedicated his doctoral thesis to this subject, the use of indicative verb forms instead of subjunctives, explains in this work that this use also occurs in other areas, “such as the south of Cantabria or the north of Palencia”, and that, like other phenomena that can creak us, comes from ancient times, from the Middle Ages, and the Camino de Santiago favored its expansion.

One of the most interesting sections is the one dedicated to diminutives, written by Beatriz Martín. In Spain, the king of diminutives is -ito / -ita, but why are there so many types? There is the Galician -iño / -iña, the Asturian -ín / -ína, the Cantabrian -uco / -uca, as well as -illo / -illa, -ico / -ica… “Not only do they transmit a decrease in size, they are sometimes a way of expressing affection or emotion, and for this reason they are very sensitive to variation and are different in each area”, points out Fernández-Ordóñez. Martín adds that “it is a complex phenomenon because there is a mixture of uses, and they also tend to depend on the context.” This is how she remembers when she heard someone say “a maiden” in a town. Whether they were chestnuts or melons, they will always be 12 units, no matter how diminutive we put them.

July 1991 campaign to investigate the study of pronouns. In the image, residents of Berrocal de Salvatierra (Salamanca) speak with various pollsters. JOSÉ IGNACIO SANJUÁN / SEW PROJECT

The RAE, “a very powerful ‘influencer'” On the power of influence that the RAE has on how we speak Spanish, Fernández-Ordóñez reflects: “The Academy recommends, but the language is the property of the people”, and recalls the former director of the RAE Fernando Lázaro Carreter, a philologist, who published in the press his famous articles on The dart in the word, in which he humorously rebuked incorrectness. “Much of what he repressed has ended up generalizing because that is how the collective will has been. The Academy is a influencers very powerful, but it does not reach one hundred percent of the speakers. Correcting something against the social current leads in the end to having to give up”. Do all academics understand it that way or are there those who prefer to continue fighting this duel? “Little by little, the idea of ​​philologists that the norm emanates from collective use has permeated academics.”

