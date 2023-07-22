Azucena Calvay She has a lot to thank the Virgin of Guadalupe, of whom she is a great devotee. After leaving the group Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, the Chiclayo singer has achieved great success with her own orchestra, but that’s not all, the so-called ‘Queen of the Despechados’ confirmed on the program ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ by Ernesto Pimentel that in a few weeks she and her partner, jonathan cheroThey would be parents, since the interpreter of “Stop loving you” is already in her eighth month of pregnancy.

What does Azucena Calvay’s boyfriend do?

Jhonatan Alexis Chero Antón and Azucena Calvay have been a couple for two years. Previously, the cumbia singer had a long relationship that ended with infidelity. “They hurt me a lot,” she said in ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’. However, about her romance with the father of her son, she expressed that her only wish was to share her life with him. “I ask God to always take care of us, bless us and lead us on the right path,” wrote on Instagram.

Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero have been in a relationship for two years. Photo: Azucena Calvay Instagram

Chero Antón is the musical director of the Azucena Calvay orchestra and, before that, in 2021, he was a trumpeter in Los Claveles de la Cumbia. And in his native Paita (Piura) he was part of the Show Shows Band My Saint Martin, Directed by Santiago Amaya Grados. In addition, he also played with the groups Santa Cecilia de Cátac, Virgen del Carmen and The First Musical Clave by Kike Anton.

Left: Jhonatan Chero in Los Claveles de la Cumbia. Right: Jhonatan Chero with José Santiago Amaya Grados, from Amaya Hnos. Photo: Jhonatan Chero Facebook

How many years apart is Azucena Calvay and Jhonatan Chero?

Azucena Calvay, who is the daughter of Luis Adrián Calvay Checa and Kelly Noemí Díaz Valdera, was born on August 26, 2001 and, to date, is 21 years old.

For his part, Jhonatan Alexis Chero Antónson of Rosa Antón and José Luis Chero, was born on April 16, 1998 and, at the age of 25, the Chiclayo singer takes a difference of three years.

On the other hand, with the upcoming birth of her baby, Azucena Calvay announced that she would be away from the stage, but not from musical production. The ‘Nueva Reina de la Cumbia’ has already communicated her collaboration to release new unpublished songs together with the composer Alex Munoz, author of great successes such as ‘I got tired of fighting for you’, ‘Your hypocrisy’, ‘Love at first sight’; who has composed for large groups and artists such as Grupo 5, Corazón Serrano, Joselito y Orquesta, Orquesta Candela, Amaya Hermanos, John Kelvin, Leonard León, Tommy Portugal.

In which orchestras did Azucena Calvay sing?

Azucena Calvay made her debut as a singer in the mendoza brothersa small orchestra where he performed covers of hits like the song ‘Como tu mujer’ in the cumbia key.

Then he continued in the orchestras The Andalusians of Ferreñafe and Dream reflections. His big break came with The Rebels of Cumbiawhere she began to become famous and managed to consolidate in The Carnations of Cumbia.

