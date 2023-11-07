There is only one day left to conclude the regular phase of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor Leaguealthough many clubs are already eliminated from any possibility of accessing the Semifinal Home Runs.
He National Athletic He is already tied to participate in the final phase as he is fifth in the position with 33 points, with the possibility of reaching third place in the table to have a better place. In fact, it seems difficult for him to get off the fifth step due to the enormous goal difference he has with Millionairesso only a tragedy could take away that place for the semifinals.
Therefore, The Purslane He no longer needs anything to be in the fight for the title because he managed to get in since last date when he beat 2-0 at Oil Alliance in it Atanasio Girardot Stadium. For the last date, the green paisa team receives Sports Tolima, exactly the fourth in the table with 34 units. If they win, those of John Jairo Bodmer They could be fourth and even third depending on what the team does. Independent Medellin on his visit to Magdalena Unionwho despite having been relegated, will want to say goodbye to the First Division with a victory against their people in Sierra Nevada.
Until now, Golden Eagles is already placed in the Group A of the Home runs having completed the regular phase as leader, while the other seven guests would be: Cali America (37), Independent Medellin (36), Tolima (3. 4), National Athletic (33), Millionaires (30), Junior (27) and Deportivo Cali (37). Nevertheless, Oil Alliance stays alive by harvesting 25, waiting for a neglect of the Shark either The sugar Bowl.
