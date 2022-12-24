Everything points to the Atletico Madrid will not conquer in the near future his 12th trophy of The league. The group of Diego Pablo Simeoneis currently fifth in the classification table and with sensations that are not entirely perfect in Copa del Rey against clearly inferior rivals.
In the league, without going any further, they will have to settle (everything points to it) with fighting to finish the campaign in positions of Champions League (FC Barcelona Y real Madrid FCfirst and second in the championship, are thirteen and eleven points away, respectively).
Recent marches like the one in Matheus Cunha (with a dart to Cholo included) show that the colchoneros need a boost in their squad to turn their current situation around:
the first line
Everything indicates that the Madrid club will seek to renew its defense during this winter market. The few minutes enjoyed by players like beautiful mario either Philip Augustus It makes one think that the rear will be one of the lines that the colchoneros will reinforce during this winter.
In this sense, the name of the Turkish Çağlar Söyüncücurrent player of the Leicester City sounds strong next to others like inigo martinez, Stefan deVrij (ends contract with the Inter) either Konstantinos Mavropanos (stuttgart), although the first will be a signing that will have to be fought for due to the growing interest from teams like FC Barcelona.
The quarry
Atleti will have to make an effort to keep homegrown players like the 19-year-old well tied Pablo Barrios (who scored in the Cup against arenteiro), Alberto Moreno (who debuted in that same meeting) or Carlos Martin (only 20 years old as Moreno). Of them, Diego Simeone has pronounced the following words: “We need these guys. They are pure energy, they are the blood of Atlético”.
Lead
Cunha’s recent departure may not be the only casualty for the mattress forward. The most repeated name this autumn has been that of joao felix that, after the few minutes that he is enjoying by decision of the coach, the Portuguese star has more than one suitor, especially in Premier League (Arsenal Y Manchester Utd), after his great World Cup.
Midfield
Atleti have to make a decision: yes thomas lemar who, at the time, was the most expensive signing in the club’s history, will not have more minutes, his departure should be something to seriously consider in order to save a good record and give the homegrown players a chance.
the rear
There is not much mystery, if a couple of reinforcements arrive for the defensive line, the club has to release players like Mario Hermoso and Felipe Augusto.
The bench?
Although predicting a change in the mattress bench is a chimera after the 11 years that Simeone has been governing it, the current situation of the club, which seems to have stagnated, seems to have revived rumors such as those that emerged at the beginning of the World Cup as a hypothetical arrival of Luis Enrique.
