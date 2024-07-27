The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the final defeat 2 to 1.
In the second game, the Argentines managed to recover from the initial setback and beat Iraq convincingly (3-1). Almada put the Argentines ahead after an assist from the star of this team, Julián Álvarez. Hussein tied the match, but goals in the second half by Luciano Gondou and Ezequiél Fernández gave three golden points to Mascherano’s team.
The team led by Javier Mascherano, which has no points, now had to quickly focus on what will be its next commitment, with Ukraine as its rival, which with one game less, is currently at the bottom of the group formed by Morocco, Iraq, Argentina and Ukraine.
Argentina will be on 3 points in the table, the same as its rival, awaiting the match between Morocco (3) and Ukraine (0). That is, at this very moment there is a three-way tie between Argentina, Morocco and Iraq, with the Moroccans being the best positioned to qualify as group leaders, having played only one match so far. On Tuesday 30th everything will be decided in the match in which they will face Ukraine.
