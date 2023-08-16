Andrea Montenegro She is not only remembered for her participation in different Peruvian productions, but also for starring in a tense fight with Magaly Medina, who invited the actress to leave the set of ‘Magaly TV’. After receiving several proposals for performance, the national artist was part of the remake ‘El clon’, in Colombia, a country that ended up conquering her and she chose it as her second home.

After the recordings of the Colombian production, Andrea Montenegro decided to settle in the coffee-growing country and move away from television to dedicate herself fully to her eldest daughter. Years later, the Peruvian woman met a psychologist, with whom she had her second child. According to the actress, her stay in Barichara, a town in Colombia, helped her focus on her family and carry out activities away from acting.

What does Andrea Montenegro currently do?

the fight between Andrea Montenegro and Magaly Medina, in 2003, is well remembered by many Peruvians. However, said event, apparently, was in the past for the graphic designer, as she assures who gradually moved away from television since the birth of his first daughterbecause he does not like to leave his heirs alone for a long time while he is recording.

In addition, the pandemic was another of the points that ended up separating her from the small screen, but that does not mean that all ties with acting have been cut, since she addresses it with her students from her personal development workshop. The model also revealed that She is a yoga teacher, a discipline she has been teaching since 2011. In addition, she helps women in their self-affirmation process through art and traditional Indian practice.

Andrea Montenegro has been teaching yoga classes for 12 years. Photo: Andrea Montenegro/Instagram

On the other hand, Andrea Montenegro has shared with his followers his other passion: oil painting. These autobiographical paintings are for sale on their social networks. According to his official page, the Peruvian has a catalog of his paintings, he also paints by request, and teaches online oil portrait workshops.

