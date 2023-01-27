A whole empowered woman! Mrs. Andrea Cordero is known for being the wife of soccer player Renato Tapia, but she learned to earn her name through her work. What does she do? We tell you everything.

Nobody is saved! The driver Magaly Medina He returned stronger than ever from his vacation and, as promised, he revealed what the bomb was that he announced days ago. The scandal was related to the player of the Peruvian Soccer Team, Renato Tapia, who had a son out of wedlock with who was his best childhood friend, Daniela Castro. The criticism of the athlete occurred because the child is not legally recognized and a few months ago he stopped receiving the hidden support that he sent him.

Although the footballer was never involved in any scandal at the media level and, for this reason, he earned the affection of his followers, his appearance on show programs and the news because the businessman is married draws a lot of attention. In addition, according to what was seen on their social networks, the couple lived in apparent happiness that broke down on January 23. All this trouble has not only put al ‘captain of the future‘ in the eye of the storm, but also to the mother of his little girl. Do you want to know who the selected wife is and what she does for herself? We will give you all the details.

Who is Andrea Cordero?

His full name is Andrea Roxana Amelia Cordero Uzátegui and was born in Lima on August 27, 1993. He completed his initial, primary and secondary studies at the La Recoleta school, and successfully completed his school years. He left that institution with an international baccalaureate degree, which allowed him to study abroad, but he decided to stay in Lima to continue his university career.

That is how he applied and entered the Communication Sciences career at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. His duty as a student was not limited to academics and, therefore, he was a very active person at the political level, for which he came to apply in the area of ​​University Law for the Faculty of Letters, where he was trained professionally. . The businesswoman had to pause her studies due to the arrival of her daughter and, therefore, she is still studying at the PUCP since she began her university stage, she has been working in sports portals and others.

How did the relationship between Renato Tapia and Andrea Cordero begin?

The communicator Andrea Cordero worked as a web editor for a sports portal and that was how she had her first approach to the national team when the midfielder Renato Tapia was 16 and his future wife was 18, since he has been with him for two years. Their relationship began and in 2013 they got married. In 2016 her baby Niara arrived, who until recently was the firstborn in the eyes of all her followers. From there, the journalist has moved with her husband to where she has had to travel for work.

They have always shown themselves to be a very close couple and the team was never seen in any ‘ampay’. On her social networks, the player shares very few photos with her beloved, unlike her, who does so more often. Apparently, the good reputation of the athlete served him because he was the image of several advertising campaigns, which is not known if they will continue after what is known about him.

What does Andrea Cordero do?

After dedicating herself to motherhood, the journalist Andrea Cordero has not abandoned her career on the side and began with force her publications on her blog called “Amelia and her lamp“, in which she writes about topics such as personal growth, beauty, fashion, makeup tips and more, based on her knowledge and experience. She also has her YouTube channel, and she uploads a lot of content.

Communications are not the only focus in which the influencer has dedicated herself, since she also undertook some personal projects that earned her an award from the Congress of the Republic. First, she has a clothing company called Nude and, secondly, she is part of the Banana Split company in which she is associated with her friend.

What incurable disease was Andrea Cordero diagnosed with?

Through her blog “Amelia y su lámpara”, Renato Tapia’s wife spoke about her experience with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), a disease she has suffered for some time and for which there is no cure.

Andrea Cordero told how she reacted when she found out what she was suffering from. “When I found out she had PCOS, a horrible cloud of doubt hung over me for a while. Thinking that this is something that has no cure and requires a lot of effort to cope overwhelmed me greatly. There were a few years of feeling adrift until I found a consistent answer and drew a horizon, one that I am still struggling to reach ”, she recounted.

Renato Tapia’s wife indicated that, like many women, what affected her the most was knowing that insulin resistance can lead to being overweight. “I must admit that treating myself, both emotionally and physically, has been my main weapon,” she said.

Andrea Cordero left a heartbreaking message on Instagram

Andrea Cordero surprised more than one with a reflection that she shared on her social networks to receive the New Year 2023. “The most challenging year of my entire life has ended. Between sinking and not allowing myself another second of pain, I chose myself day after day and I was able to reach December with many more smiles, ”she wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Tapia’s wife revealed that she had depression: “I am so thankful for the people who surround me and never left me alone, for the strangers who gave me a smile and who were kind to me. Depression and anxiety They are mental disorders that affect 4% of the population. Do not ignore the situation, work on it and always be compassionate.”

Andrea Cordero’s last message to Renato Tapia

In December 2021, Andrea Cordero dedicated an emotional message to her daughter’s father, as a reason for one more wedding anniversary. That was precisely the last dedication for the footballer.

“Remembering that couple of crazy kids of 19 and 21 years old. And here we are, more together and stronger (and crazy) than ever. Happy 7 years of marriage, sweetheart. Thank you for always being you, every day of my life, you,” said Renato Tapia’s wife on Instagram.

Daniela Castro accused Renato Tapia of not recognizing her son

Magaly Medina returned to television in style: with an ampay that shook the local show. In her program on January 23, the journalist issued a report where she revealed that Renato Tapia had a son out of wedlock with Andrea Cordero.

Daniela Castro, 28, accused Renato Tapia for not giving his last name to their son, who is already 6 years old and is also a soccer lover.

Castro also told how the prohibited meeting was. “He was already married, I had no relationship with anyone. We saw each other one day and that’s when I got pregnant. I found out two weeks later, I told him and he told me that he was not going to be present, that he was very sorry. I told him that he was not going to have an abortion, that he was not going to include me in his marriage. He told me that he was not interested in that, but his career, ”he said.

Renato Tapia speaks after complaint and recognizes his son

Through Instagram, the footballer assures that he has recognized that the son of Daniela Castro is his descendant. “Clarify that from the first moment I was present for my son Fabrizio, covering his needs and assuming the obligations that correspond to him as a father,” he wrote. In addition, he assured that he has been trying to reconcile with the mother of his little one for a long time.

“For several months we have been in a conciliation process to reach a formal and orderly agreement, always ensuring the well-being of my son Fabrizio. Unfortunately, this agreement has not yet been possible, but I am sure that we will achieve it as soon as possible “, he added. “We will continue to handle this matter privately, for the good of my son and our family,” he concluded. Renato Tapia.