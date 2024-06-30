André Jardine to Mexico? 🇲🇽 The América coach could take Jaime Lozano’s place if he fails in the Copa América 😱 Here the information 👇https://t.co/lT5sepLATz — Telemundo Sports (@TelemundoSports) June 30, 2024

However, the same cream-blue helmsman, André Jardinenor does he think about taking the reins of the Aztec team, since he is totally focused on the Eagles, with which he will seek the first three-time championship in short tournaments and at the same time, win the trophy of the MX Super Cup When facing Tigers This Sunday, June 30th at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

BOMB! 💣💥 Inform @Carlos_Ponz André Jardine has already been offered as a substitute for Jaime Lozano, in case the national team does not advance to the next round in the Copa América. “The message has been received from Juan Carlos Rodríguez in the FMF, but they trust that there will be a victory against… pic.twitter.com/qTneLDcEBY — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) June 27, 2024

It should be remembered that garden He has already been in charge of a national team, as he managed Brazil in the lower categories from 2019 to 2022, directing the first team on six occasions in 2021, he even won the gold medal with the under-23s in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gameswhile in Coapa he already won two Leagues and a Champion of Champions.