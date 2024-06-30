After suffering a tough setback against Venezuela in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024the continuity of the Jaime Lozano as a strategist of the Mexican teamquickly placing the helmsman of the Americathe Brazilian André Jardinecurrent two-time champion of the Liga MXoffered from the same offices of Televisa.
However, it was said that this measure would be taken depending on what happened in the duel between Mexico and Ecuadorsince if El Tricolor does not advance to the quarterfinals, Jimmy’s story with the Aztec team would come to an end, but if he settled in the next round, it would continue at least longer, remembering that the plan is for him to reach the 2026 World Cup.
However, the same cream-blue helmsman, André Jardinenor does he think about taking the reins of the Aztec team, since he is totally focused on the Eagles, with which he will seek the first three-time championship in short tournaments and at the same time, win the trophy of the MX Super Cup When facing Tigers This Sunday, June 30th at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
“Any other situation makes us proud, we are doing things well, but now we are focused on America, thinking about tomorrow, about the season that we have planned a lot, thinking exclusively about America.”the South American responded to the questions.
It should be remembered that garden He has already been in charge of a national team, as he managed Brazil in the lower categories from 2019 to 2022, directing the first team on six occasions in 2021, he even won the gold medal with the under-23s in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gameswhile in Coapa he already won two Leagues and a Champion of Champions.
Lastly, this would be the second time that Televisa would lend a technician to the Mexican teamWell, prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Miguel Herrera took the reins as he led the Americaleading the team to the round of 16, where they lost against the Netherlands.
