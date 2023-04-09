One of the most popular songs of the moment is the ran ‘AMG’, what the artists sing Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballestero and Featherweight.

The song ‘AMG’ came to light on November 24, 2022 and to date has more than 150 million views, only on YouTube.

One of the issues that have stood out and has been the lyrics of this songespecially for its title.

Many wonder what the meaning is of this song that has gone viral on social networks.

What does AMG mean?

According to specialized pages of the automotive field, Mercedes-AMG is a high-performance automobile division owned by the Mercedes-Benz Group.

In the popular song, the name of that brand is mentioned in the following lines:

I’ve already passed everything, of course I fought him

Two or three know it, I’m not the same as yesterday

Mercedes AMG, G-Class 63

What I dreamed of one day, I already bought everything

How much does an AMG cost?

the price of a van Mercedes AMG, Class G 63, has a price this 2023 of 4 million 649 thousand Mexican pesosjust over 250 thousand US dollars.

The Mercedes AMG pickup, G-Class 63 has a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine with 585 hp and 850 Nm and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h: 4.5 secondsamong other luxury and security benefits.

In the corrido, the singers state that the Mercedes AMG, G-Class 63 truck was an object of desire, and that they have been able to buy it, as a sign of their financial success.