The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament is about to end. There are four days left to play and, although several things can change, there are certain trends. One of these is the fight for leadership: Club América and Monterrey seem to be the top candidates to take first place in the general classification.
The Eagles are in first position with 28 points in 13 games, the product of eight wins, four draws and just one loss. In second place is Rayados, a team that has the same number of points, but has a worse goal difference than the azulcremas.
America has a goal difference of +14, while the Monterrey team has +13. In this context, many Águilas fans are wondering what their team needs to secure first place in the Clausura 2024 tournament.
To achieve this distinction, Club América will have to be very aware of what Monterrey, its closest pursuer, Toluca and even Tigres, do.
If they win their next four games, the Águilas would practically guarantee first position, although this depends on the results that Monterrey obtains and the possible goal difference.
In this scenario, America would reach 40 points. However, the Eagles still have to face some difficult games in the remainder of their schedule.
On matchday 14 they will face Santos Laguna at the Corona Stadium; on matchday 15, against Toluca at the Azteca Stadium; on matchday 16, against Pumas at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario and on matchday 17 against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
To guarantee first place, the Águilas have to win their four remaining matches and improve their goal difference so that Rayados cannot challenge them for this position.
