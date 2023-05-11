🦅 They fly with the advantage.

The Eagles leave 🏟️ Alfonso Lastras with the victory against San Luis. With 90 minutes left to play, in the next chapter we will meet the Semifinalist.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/pk5TyPCW2P

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 11, 2023