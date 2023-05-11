This Wednesday the América team entered the Alfonso Lastras field to face San Luis, in the first game of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals, achieving a 3-1 victory.
From the initial whistle the Azulcremas went all out trying to open the scoring and the goals were not long in coming. The annotations of the team from the capital were the work of Jonathan Rodríguez (9′), Diego Valdés (19′) and Leonardo Suárez (35′); while for the locals they discounted Leonardo Bonatini (24′).
You can practically say that America has a foot and a half in the next round. You can even afford to lose by score of up to 2 goals, since Atlético San Luis necessarily needs to score 3 goals and not receive a goal. If those led by coach Andre Soares do not get three goals, they are out.
A victory or a tie gives the ticket to the Americanists to play the grand finale of the contest, where they would expect a rival to get closer and closer to the long-awaited title.
Undoubtedly, a simple task is expected for those from Coapa, where they will seek to use the local team and the colossal Azteca who will look crowded and with all the support of the fans.
Likewise, a crowded building is expected and putting pressure on the rival. Although nothing is written in soccer, and just as there were times when San Luis got America into trouble, they want to ring the bell, since they have very little to lose.
