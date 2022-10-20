This Wednesday in the first leg semifinal of the 2022 Opening Tournament, of Liga MX, América fell 2-1 to Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadiumthanks to the goals of Haret Ortega and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandezwhile emilio lara discounted, giving some oxygen to his team for the return.
To be able to dream of the final, those from Coapa need to prevail in the Aztec stadium by the minimum, since with the global 2-2, the position in the table would benefit the general leader, however, if he receives any annotation, he would have to go for more. As long as the aggregate is tied, the Bird will fly to the grand final.
In case the Devils manage to pierce the networks of William Ochoa in the Colossus of Santa Ursulathe Eagles They would have to go for two goals so that the regulations are again in their favor with the position of the table. Therefore, the task of the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz will be to zero his bow to stop on the way to Ignatius Ambriz and his squad, however, if the score is left without annotations, the overall will continue in favor of the choriceros and thus the azulcremas would be left out.
It will be next Saturday, October 22 at the Aztec stadium when we meet the first finalist of the Apertura 2022.
