The Águilas del América obtained a valuable victory on the Akron stadium against Chivas, winning 1-0 in the first leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinal.
The Akron stadium was overflowing and the Americanista goal was the work of Alexander Zendejaswho got rid of the rival defender’s mark to take a powerful shot and beat goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez.
It should be noted that the best player of the match was the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon. The Mexican goalkeeper worked hard, put on his superhero cape and made timely and showy saves, avoiding the goal in his own goal.
América can afford to receive a goal against and still advance to the grand final, practically a draw, victory or loss by a difference of one score, put those led by coach Fernando Ortíz in the defining match of the semester.
That is, if America wins, draws or loses by one goal, it will be in the Mexican soccer final. Undoubtedly, a task that seems simple, although the Chivas team will take to the field of the Estadio Azteca to leave everything and try to surprise to return to a new final in its history.
For now, the second commitment will be played next Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m., on the field of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
