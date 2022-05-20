The Águilas del América had the opportunity to come out with a broader and more comfortable score for the second leg semifinal in the Hidalgo Stadiumhowever, the Tuzos del Pachuca tied 1-1 in the Aztec stadium through a maximum penalty well charged by the Argentine Nico Ibanez.
From minute 6, those from Coapa were able to open the scoring through the Uruguayan Federico Vinaswho in the area could not vaccinate the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and later, the Chilean Diego Valdes he would fly a ball in front of the goal in an incredible way.
However, both the Uruguayan and the Andean had their reward, because when they recovered a ball in the midfield, wonders he took a shot that the keeper spat out, where Valdes He took the opportunity to send the round to the bottom of the nets.
Those led by the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz They are aware that tying the aggregate would not help them, that is why they went out to attack without further ado, the same thing that they will seek to do in The hurricanesince they want to go to the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
what does he need America to play the final? Simply win. With the disappearance of the visiting goal criterion, the only way to throw out the Bella Airosa is with a score in favor because if they equalize, the position in the table benefits the general leaders.
A simple 0-1 would be enough for the Azulcremas to win. In the event that the pupils of the Uruguayan William Almada score, they would have to take the match by 1-2 or more, although the difficult thing will be to overcome the hidalguenses who did not lose at home throughout the semester.
