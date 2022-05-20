#America Y #Pachuca tied 1-1 in the first leg semi-final #Closure2022held at the Azteca Stadium. The Chilean Diego Valdés opened the scoreboard in favor of the Azulcremas, but the Argentine Nico Ibáñez sealed the tie after converting a penalty.#LigaMX #Liguilla #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/aZbBGsIrrt — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 20, 2022

However, both the Uruguayan and the Andean had their reward, because when they recovered a ball in the midfield, wonders he took a shot that the keeper spat out, where Valdes He took the opportunity to send the round to the bottom of the nets.

what does he need America to play the final? Simply win. With the disappearance of the visiting goal criterion, the only way to throw out the Bella Airosa is with a score in favor because if they equalize, the position in the table benefits the general leaders.