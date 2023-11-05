On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Azteca stadium witnessed a vibrant match between the Eagles of Americadirected by André Jardine, and Tijuana Xoloscommanded by a historical figure in Coapa: Miguel, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
The game was pretty even. Tijuana, which although it needed to win to continue climbing positions in the table, did not frown upon a draw against Azteca. However, everything fell apart when, at minute sixty-one, with the score at 0-0, Kevin Balanta was sent off, leaving the border team at the mercy of the super leader of the Mexican championship.
With goals from Alejandro Zendejas, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Álvaro Fidalgo, the azulcremas beat the Xolos de Tijuana 3-0, who had just beaten Tigres 2-0; América’s next rival on the last day of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
André Jardine arrived in America on the right foot. Even though things didn’t start out well, and there were even those who questioned whether he was really the coach the Eagles needed to take the next step, today America is the absolute leader of the competition with thirty-nine units, and they are so far away. just one triumph away from breaking a new record in the history of short tournaments.
Currently the record belongs to the Green Bellies of the Lion, who, in the 2019 Clausura tournament, collected forty-one units. However, this was of little use, because although they reached the final for the Mexican championship, they lost it against some Tigers which at that time were still directed by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
